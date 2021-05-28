New movies and shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video this weekend

We’ve made it to the weekend and the last couple of days of the month, and Amazon Prime Video is showcasing a selection of new shows and older movies to keep you occupied for the next few days.

Amazon Prime is releasing the first season of Panic, a series that follows high school seniors who risk their lives, a classic rom-com, some stand-up comedy, and titles from earlier in May.

Take a break from the outside world and stream away. You’ve earned it.

Panic – Season 1 (Amazon Original)

No one knows who invented Panic or when it first began. But in the forgotten rural town of Carp, Texas, the game is the only way out. Every summer the graduating seniors risk their lives competing in a series of challenges that force them to confront their deepest fears for the chance to win life-changing money. Anyone can play. Only one will win. Let the games begin.

My Best Friend’s Wedding

How about a classic rom-com from the late ’90s?

Vakeel Saheb

A criminal lawyer helps three young women fight a molestation case against a rich brat.

LOL, Qui Rit, Sort ! S1 (Amazon Original)

Philippe Lacheau has invited 10 actors and comedians to live a unique experience in a grandiose setting. There is only one rule to follow for the next six hours: if you laugh, you are eliminated. The 10 comedians will have to keep cool despite having to try and make each other laugh. The winner will get 50,000 euros for the charity he/she represents.

Here are some titles that dropped on the streaming service earlier in May, in case you missed out:

Solos is a seven-part anthology series that explores the strange, beautiful, heartbreaking, hilarious, wondrous truths of what it means to be human. Performed by eight of the finest actors of our time, this series spans our present and future and grapples with time travel, AI bots, solo trips to the farthest reaches of the universe, scheming smart homes, a mysterious waiting room, near-future fertility treatments and illegal memory transplants, all to illuminate the deeper meaning of human connection.



Join award-winning musician P!NK as she embarks on her record-breaking 2019 “Beautiful Trauma” world tour and welcomes audiences to join her chosen family while trying to balance being a mom, a wife, a boss, and a performer. Mixing footage from the road, behind-the-scenes interviews and personal material, director Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman) gives audiences a glimpse behind the curtain of the circus that she calls life.

Everyone has a story to tell about 2020. Whether it’s about relationships, work, friendship or family, isolation affected them all. Join Rafael Portugal, Samantha Schmütz, Yuri Marçal, Gregório Duvivier, Thati Lopes, Victor Lamoglia and Martha Nowill as they laugh about their worst 2020 moments.

Horizon Line (Amazon Original)

Horizon Line is a thrilling survival story about an estranged couple, Sara (Allison Williams) and Jackson (Alexander Dreymon), who discover new altitudes of fear aboard a single-engine plane.

LOL: Si te ríes, pierdes Season 1 (Amazon Original)

Santiago Segura hosts the best comedians in Spain (Edu Soto, Sílvia Abril, Rossy De Palma, Mario Vaquerizo and many more) in a competition to make others laugh while they themselves avoid laughing at the occurrences of their opponents. The one who can last the longest with a serious face wins 100,000 euros to donate to an NGO of their choice.

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Original)

From Academy Award winner Barry Jenkins and based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead, The Underground Railroad chronicles Cora Randall’s (Thuso Mbedu) desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South. After escaping a Georgia plantation for the rumoured Underground Railroad, Cora discovers no mere metaphor, but an actual railroad full of engineers and conductors, and a secret network of tracks and tunnels beneath the Southern soil.

The Last Hour – Season 1 (Amazon Original)

The Last Hour marks the Indian debut of renowned, Oscar-winning director Asif Kapadia as a producer in this supernatural thriller set at a Himalayan hill station. The cast includes Sanjay Kapoor, Karma Takapa, Shaylee Krishen, and Shahana Goswami.

The Boy From Medellín (Amazon Original)

From Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning filmmaker Matthew Heineman comes an astonishingly intimate portrait of one of the biggest international music superstars of our time. The Boy From Medellín follows J Balvin as he prepares for the most important concert of his career — a sold-out stadium show in his hometown of Medellín, Colombia.

Wild Mountain Thyme

A pair of star-crossed lovers in Ireland get caught up in their family’s land dispute.

Without Remorse (Amazon Original)

The film follows an elite Navy SEAL who uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark –one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe. The title stars Michael B. Jordan, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Jamie Bell.

Stowaway (Exclusive Content)

An unintended stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life-support systems on a mission headed to Mars. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision.

Saina

Saina follows the story of Saina Nehwal, a professional badminton player who ranked number 1 in the sport.

Nos4a2 – Season 2

Charlie Manx, a seductive immortal who feeds off the souls of children, has his whole world threatened when a young woman in New England discovers she has a dangerous gift.

Set in an idyllic suburb of Dublin, Brian Gleeson (Peaky Blinders, The Bisexual), stars as Frank Marron, a 32-year-old catastrophe; a misanthropic fantasist in arrested development who’s convinced that the world owes him.

Wander

Aaron Eckhart, Tommy Lee Jones and Heather Graham star in the edge-of-your-seat thriller following Arthur Bretnik, a paranoid private investigator with a troubled past. After Bretnik (Eckhart) is hired to investigate a suspicious death in the town of Wander, he becomes convinced the case is linked to the same “conspiracy cover-up” that caused the death of his daughter.

Mr. Mercedes – Season 1 – Season 3

A retired detective sets out on a dangerous and potentially felonious crusade when a serial killer begins tormenting him through a series of letters and emails.