Amazon launches holiday shopping event with some MAJOR deals

If you don’t mind doing your Christmas shopping a little earlier this year, you could save a lot of dough.

Amazon has launched a new holiday shopping event for Prime users, and it’s bound to take some pressure off of the holiday shopping grind.

Taking place between October 11 and 12, Amazon’s new “Early Access Sale” gives members a chance to kick off the gifting season early with hundreds of thousands of deals. As part of the new event, Amazon is also introducing a Top 100 list of some of the season’s most popular brands like Hasbro, iRobot, KitchenAid, and Samsung.

Prime members can also get up to 80% off Fire TV smart TVs, along with additional savings on Alexa-enabled devices.

“We are so excited to help Prime members kick off the holiday season with Amazon’s new Prime Early Access Sale — an exclusive opportunity for members to get deep discounts on top brands we know they are looking for this time of year,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime in a press release. “And members can start enjoying exclusive Prime benefits and offers now, plus find gift ideas for the family with our holiday gift guides and this year’s Toys We Love list.”

According to a new Rakuten survey, 82% of Canadians cite at least one economic factor impacting their holiday spending in 2022. On average, Canadians expect to spend $600 on gifts this year, which is significantly higher than in 2020, during the pandemic, when the anticipated holiday gift spending was about $466.

With that said, a little bit of savings this season can go a long way.

Interested in accessing those Prime deals? You can learn more by visiting amazon.com/earlyaccess.

Customers can also join Prime or start a free 30-day trial at amazon.com/prime to participate.