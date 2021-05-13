Amazon now hiring an additional 1,000 positions in Vancouver

Another 950 Amazon jobs within the company’s fulfillment and logistics operations are now open in Metro Vancouver.

The e-commerce giant announced the full-time and part-time employment opportunities today to help meet growing demand.

They state all positions pay at least $16 per hour. Those in full-time positions will also have performance-based bonuses immediately, comprehensive benefits (medical, vision, and dental coverage), a group RRSP plan, and access to career training programs.

As a health safety measure for increasing its workforce at fulfillment centres and delivery stations, the company states it is rolling out on-site voluntary COVID-19 vaccination events at its facilities in more than 150 locations across Canada and the US, including BC and Ontario. Over 500,000 frontline employees, contractors, and partners have access to the vaccine.

These 950 positions are in addition to the 2,000 jobs announced by Amazon for Metro Vancouver last week. The company is opening five new distribution hubs in this region by the end of 2021, including a new 450,000 sq ft distribution centre at a Port of Vancouver facility in South Richmond.

For more information and to apply, visit Amazon’s website here.

Amazon is also expanding its corporate office worker presence in downtown Vancouver. The company is taking over all 1.1 million sq ft of office space at The Post redevelopment, which is slated to reach completion in 2023. This single building will house 6,000 office workers with the company.