Brendan Morrison has started a Canucks YouTube channel

Brendan Morrison was comfortable speaking into a microphone during his Vancouver Canucks playing days, so this seems like a natural progression.

The well-spoken 48-year-old former pro hockey player has started a YouTube channel just in time for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It’s Morrison’s first foray into the sports media business, though he was already an established YouTuber covering his other passion, fishing.

“I’m going to be pouring all of my hockey knowledge into this channel and sharing with you some tips, tutorials, analysis, hot takes, and some epic guests,” Morrison said in his first video.

New YouTube channel where I will be sharing my hockey knowledge and having some epic guests join in. Please subscribe to show your support! See if we can have some fun with this. https://t.co/5hFzcxIzaC — Brendan Morrison (@7bmo) April 15, 2024

Morrison played 543 regular games for the Canucks, scoring 393 points — many of them coming while centring Markus Naslund and Todd Bertuzzi on the West Coast Express.

He added another 25 points in 43 playoff games with Vancouver, which includes a memorable triple overtime game-winner in Calgary during the 2004 playoffs.

He also scored the game-winning goal for the Canucks in Game 7 against St. Louis in 2003.

Needless to say, Morrison knows something about playoff hockey in Vancouver. And he’s excited about the first Canucks playoff games to be played at Rogers Arena in nine years.

“The whole province, not just Vancouver, but the entire province of British Columbia just gets drawn in,” Morrison said. “The city, there’s a buzz. You go outside, that’s all you talk about.

“It shows that people care. I’ve played in US markets where you don’t really have that under the microscope type of feel… It is nice to be in a setting where people are passionate and they really do care, and that’s what Vancouver’s all about. It’s a passionate hockey city.”