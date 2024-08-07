If you’re an Amazon Prime member in Metro Vancouver, things are about to get a little bit speedier.

Amazon has now introduced a brand-new overnight delivery option in Metro Vancouver, the Greater Toronto Area, and Southwestern Ontario. As long as you place your order by midnight, your package will arrive on your doorstep by the very next morning.

Amazon says this gives Prime members “another way to stock up on items they may have forgotten or unexpectedly run out of.”

The e-commerce tech giant also says it would be perfect for last-minute gift ideas or travel essentials and claims you could get your items as fast as seven hours.

Here’s how it works in detail.

If you’re on Amazon, you can find eligible same-day and overnight items by clicking “Today by” or “Overnight by 8 am” on your search panel or by filtering by delivery options on the Amazon app.

The new options give you different windows to work with.

Amazon says, “The new overnight delivery option allows customers to place orders as late as midnight and have them on their doorstep the next morning, with two delivery windows: 4 to 8 am or 7 to 11 am.”

Amazon adds that millions of items, including products from brands like Adidas, Reebok, Mattel, Lego, and Ninja, are part of this new speedy delivery scheme.

“Faster Same-Day Delivery is free for Prime members in Metro Vancouver on eligible orders over $25, or for $6.99 for orders under $25,” Amazon adds.

Earlier this year, Amazon also made returning items easier for some Canadians.

For more information about Amazon’s new options, click here.