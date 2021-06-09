Amazon hiring 1,800 office workers in Vancouver and Toronto this year

A hiring spree is underway to fill corporate and technology positions at Amazon’s Canadian tech hub offices in Vancouver and Toronto.

The company announced today it plans to hire 1,800 office workers in 2021, with the majority of the positions located in Vancouver.

This includes high compensation roles such as software development managers and engineers, data engineers, program managers, cloud computing solutions architects, and sales and marketing executives.

Amazon states prospective software development engineers benefit from a new way to find the job that best fits their interests and skills. Instead of having job applicants do their own research on which teams they would like to join, Amazon’s teams pitch future employees the roles that they have open.

“Amazon is proud to create good jobs that provide opportunities for employees to develop new skills and grow their careers while innovating on behalf of customers,” said Jesse Dougherty, vice president of application integration at Amazon Web Services and the Vancouver site lead, in a statement.

Full-time employees receive a suite of benefits, including medical, vision, and dental coverage, a group RRSP plan, stock awards, performance-based bonuses, and access to education and skills training.

This builds on Amazon’s Fall 2020 announcement on its major expansion plans to add 3,500 corporate and tech office positions in Canada, including 3,000 in Vancouver and 500 in Toronto.

Amazon is the sole tenant of all 1.1 million sq ft of office space being built at The Post complex in downtown Vancouver, which will be by far the company’s largest office location in the city centre to date when it reaches completion in 2023. The Post alone will employ at least 6,000 Amazon office positions.

The company has also been expanding its presence at the Southcore Financial Centre in downtown Toronto, with further occupancies beginning in 2022.

Both office locations in Vancouver and Toronto’s city centres are owned by QuadReal Property Group.