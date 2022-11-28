"The Amazing Race Canada" is casting season 9 and here's how to apply

Are you ready for the adventure of a lifetime? Then we have details on the perfect opportunity for you!

CTV has announced that casting is now open for The Amazing Race Canada Season 9, with “the biggest prize in the country” up for grabs.

Teams of two chosen to be a part of the latest season of The Amazing Race Canada will get the opportunity to participate in Detours, Roadblocks, U-Turns, and other challenges when filming begins in Spring 2023.

To compete on the show, you will need to be at least 19 years of age or older by April 1, 2023, and be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident with a valid passport.

Either you or your teammate must possess a valid Canadian driver’s licence, commit to spending approximately 35 days filming and travelling for the show and be able to withstand the physical and mental rigour of the race.

Teammates must also have a pre-existing relationship. Past winners of The Amazing Race Canada include best friends, brothers, and married couples.

Season 8 winners were Catherine Wreford Ledlow and Craig Ramsey, Broadway performers who won two 2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2s, a trip for two around the world, and a $250,000 cash prize.

Applications for The Amazing Race Canada are open now until January 6, 2023. Interested teams are encouraged to submit a video no longer than three minutes in length that show off their relationship and personalities.

A list of video tips shared by the show online includes the challenge to “be yourselves and bring energy.”

“This is a show about relationships, so let us know how your relationship with your teammate will help you win this race. We’re not looking for the best skit or who is wearing the wackiest costumes and you don’t need to prove you’re the show’s biggest fan. What we’re looking for is real people and we want to see the real you in your video.”

More information and the application can be found at CTV.ca/TheAmazingRaceCanada.