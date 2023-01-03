Here's where Vancouver's newest luxury gym is setting up shop

A Canadian-founded luxury gym chain that announced its West Coast expansion last spring has now decided where its Vancouver location will be.

Altea Active’s newest club will be at 425 West 6th Avenue — right at the base of the Cambie Bridge near Olympic Village Station. It’s the same building that houses Best Buy’s corporate headquarters.

The West 6th location will have five studios for fitness classes, strength and cardio equipment, personal training, spa amenities, a kids’ club, as well as a cafe and separate wine bar where guests can relax, according to a post on Instagram.

“We’re not a gym, we are a social wellness club with the goal to nurture a healthier, more fulfilling lifestyle,” the club said on Instagram.

The West 6th location is currently under construction, with boards in the building’s first-floor windows indicating it’s coming soon. On Instagram, Altea says the club’s grand opening is slated for Summer 2023. Looking for a job? It’s also currently hiring.

Altea already operates clubs in Winnipeg and Toronto, where rates start at just under $60 bi-weekly.