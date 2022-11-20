Exhale, Canada: Alphonso Davies is expecting to play in Canada’s opening match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In an interview with James Duthie of TSN on Sunday, Davies confirmed that he’s feeling better after suffering a hamstring injury. Davies was named to Canada’s roster earlier this month, but his status for the team’s opening match was in question after a hamstring injury suffered in a Bundesliga match for Bayern Munich.

“The 22-year-old full-back suffered a hamstring strain in the 3-2 win at Hertha BSC on Saturday,” Bayern Munich wrote two weeks ago Sunday in a release about Alphonso Davies. “The diagnosis was confirmed by the German record champions’ medical unit. The Canada international’s participation in the World Cup in Qatar is not at risk.”

“Luckily it wasn’t too bad of an injury,” Davies told Duthie. “I think that can start the first game and play the first game.”

“So you’re ready to start?” Duthie asked.

“I’m ready to start,” Davies said. “They wouldn’t put on on the pitch, if they didn’t see that I was I was able to play, able to sprint, able to compete.”

It’s not all good news for Canada on the injury front, though: goalkeeper Milan Borjan and midfielder Stephen Eustaquio are both questionable for Wednesday’s match, per an update from Canada head coach John Herdman.

As it relates to Davies, it seems like Canada will be cautious with their approach, though it sounds like the star is ready to give it a shot come Wednesday.

“My mission is to make sure he plays at this World Cup, it’s a childhood dream for him,” said Herdman Saturday. “And not to put him in a position where he’s unsafe.”