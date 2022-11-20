Fans chant "we want beer" at alcohol-free FIFA World Cup stadiums (VIDEO)

Ecuador may have won its opening match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup by a 2-0 score, but the fans probably could’ve been having a better time than they were.

With the sale of alcohol prohibited at stadiums as of last week, fans of Ecuador (and the other participating countries) aren’t able to purchase alcohol on site at games.

And while the protests didn’t appear to be anything too formal, the visiting Ecuador fans were filmed chanting “Queremos Cerveza”, which translates to “we want beer” in English.

Ecuador fans are chanting "Queremos Cerveza" at the World Cup in Qatar. Translation: "We want beer."pic.twitter.com/Sxxy3z3R48 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 20, 2022

Public intoxication and drinking in public are both illegal in Qatar, which has strict liquor laws.

Initially, Budweiser was the exclusive alcohol sponsor for the tournament, as part of a $75 million deal. On Friday though, Qatari tournament officials quickly shifted course, banning the sale of alcohol at all stadiums on match days.

“Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer of Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters,” a FIFA spokesperson said via a statement on Friday.

Alcohol will be available to purchase in specific Budweiser-sponsored fan zones for those in Qatar but not attending games, but not within the perimeter of the stadium.

“Host country authorities and FIFA will continue to ensure that the stadiums and surrounding areas provide an enjoyable, respectful and pleasant experience for all fans,” the statement continued. “The tournament organizers appreciate AB InBev’s understanding and continuous support to our joint commitment to cater for everyone during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.”

Canada’s first match at the World Cup is on Wednesday, when they take on Belgium.

Upcoming Canada World Cup schedule:

Belgium — November 23, 11 am PT/ 2 pm ET

Croatia — November 27, 8 am PT/ 11 am ET

Morocco — December 1, 7 am PT/ 10 am ET