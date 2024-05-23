Canucks' Allvin named finalist for NHL GM of the year award

Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin is being recognized for his excellence in his role thus far.

It was revealed today that Allvin is a finalist for the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award, along with Jim Nill from the Dallas Stars and Bill Zito from the Florida Panthers.

Patrik Allvin, Jim Nill and Bill Zito named finalists for the 2023-24 Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award. https://t.co/pkBw8iaSGM pic.twitter.com/vIDTgZFKE7 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 23, 2024

He is the second person in Canucks history to be named a finalist, following Mike Gillis, who won the award in 2010-11. The award was first awarded in 2009-10.

It’s voted on by other NHL general managers and certain media members who cast their ballots at the end of the second round.

The Canucks hired Allvin in January 2022, and he’s made quick work of turning this roster around. The team enjoyed the third-best regular season in franchise history and won a playoff series in front of fans for the first time since 2011.

Many of the trades and signings that Allvin has made have worked out. The deal to acquire Filip Hronek landed the Canucks a legitimate top-four right-handed defenceman, and many of last summer’s free-agent signings —such as Carson Soucy, Pius Suter, and Teddy Blueger — worked out very well.

Perhaps his best decision so far was hiring Rick Tocchet as head coach. Tocchet completely changed the culture of the team and won the Jack Adams Award as coach of the year for his performance behind the bench.

Allvin is the first permanent Swedish general manager in NHL history. He worked with Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford and Tocchet with the Pittsburgh Penguins before moving to the Canucks.