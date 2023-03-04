"We have good players": Allvin expects Canucks in playoffs next season

The Vancouver Canucks currently sit 27th in the NHL standings, but GM Patrik Allvin is feeling optimistic about next year.

In fact, he said he expects them to be a playoff team.

The Canucks made five trades involving NHL players during trade deadline week, including trading Curtis Lazar to the New Jersey Devils this morning. Allvin recognized that more work needs to be done and accepted blame for how this season has gone.

“We’re not going to make the playoffs this year, which is extremely disappointing,” Allvin told reporters at Rogers Arena this afternoon. “And that’s on me. It’s on me, and it’s on me to make this team better.”

The Canucks GM thinks his team can take a “big step” next season with the help of his new coaching staff.

“Where we’re sitting right now, I believe there is more to do here. We’re not happy where we are. I’m happy to see the response from the players since Rick Tocchet took over here. What we emphasize on day-to-day stuff, how we’re changing the standard and the culture of what it means to become a Vancouver Canuck.”

The Canucks have a 6-7-2 record in their first 15 games under Tocchet, but Allvin sees signs of progress in their process.

“I do see a lot of improvements from a lot of players. There’s going to be more demanding. This is not good enough.

“If you’re going to play on the Vancouver Canucks, there is a certain standard that needs to be held here. That’s every day. It’s not only on game days. It’s every day… The players need to take ownership of that as well, and be prepared for next year.”

There will be more moves made before next season, perhaps even some big ones. The team has been trying to trade Brock Boeser for months and was in trade talks concerning J.T. Miller.

But Wednesday’s trade to acquire Filip Hronek confirmed the team’s intention to try a quick retool, rather than a slow and methodical rebuild. And the goal appears to be to get into the playoffs right away.

“My expectation is to make the playoffs with the players we have here, and especially [when] you have an elite goalie in Thatcher Demko. Filip Hronek, Quinn Hughes, Pettersson, Miller, Kuzmenko,” Allvin explained. “I mean, we have good players here. No doubt about it. But we need to learn how to play as a team. We have a lot of work to do in order to be a playoff team here. But I’m very confident in the coaching staff I got in here now, and what we’re going to do in order to come ready next year.”