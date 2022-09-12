Alleged Metrotown child sexual assault suspect arrested

Hours after releasing a photo of a suspect in an alleged sexual assault, Burnaby RCMP said they had made an arrest.

On Friday, September 4, officers responded to a report that “an unknown man had grabbed and pinched a 6-year-old boy’s buttocks in the food court area of Metrotown.” The suspect fled before police could arrive.

Police shared a photo of the suspect, hoping to make an identification.

Tips from the public came in, and police were able to identify a suspect – an 86-year-old Burnaby man.

Frontline officers, with the help of Burnaby RCMP’s Investigative Support Team, arrested the man. He was brought to Burnaby detachment and later released on numerous conditions.

Corporal Mike Kalanj with Burnaby RCMP thanked the media and the public for sharing the photo of the suspect.

Tips received from the public were valuable to our investigators, and we appreciate the engaged citizens who contacted police to share information, he said.

The investigation is ongoing.