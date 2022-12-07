There's a covert Chinese police station operating in Vancouver: Human rights group

A Spanish human rights group says it’s uncovered two more Chinese police stations operating in Canada, and one of them is in Vancouver.

Madrid-based Safeguard Defenders published a new report this week identifying 48 more overseas Chinese police stations in addition to the 54 stations named in a previous report from September. In total, the group says it’s identified 102 police stations in 53 countries.

PATROL & PERSUADE – a follow-up investigation to 110 Overseas – finds: 📌 At least 102 “Overseas Police Service Centers” in 53 countries. 📌 More evidence of their involvement in “persuasions to return” operations. 📌 … Fully available now at 👉 https://t.co/s3iP7h6XTh pic.twitter.com/bxvqooXIWj — Safeguard Defenders (保护卫士) (@SafeguardDefend) December 5, 2022

The group previously said three covert Chinese police stations were operating in Toronto, prompting an RCMP investigation. Daily Hive has reached out to RCMP for an update regarding the new alleged police stations.

The location of the second police station wasn’t disclosed.

Safeguard Defenders says Chinese authorities use the overseas police outposts to surveil Chinese nationals abroad and in some cases persuade alleged fugitives to come back to China. Persuasion tactics allegedly include denying the target’s children in China the right to education and placing restrictions on family members.

The group also says China has sent 230,000 nationals back to their home country to face potential criminal charges using these tactics.

Daily Hive has reached out to the Chinese consulate in Vancouver for comment on the allegations but has not yet heard back.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commented on concerns about the alleged Chinese police stations during Question Period on November 23.

“We’ve known for many years there are consistent engagements by representatives of Chinese government into Canadian communities with local media, [and] reports of illicit Chinese police stations,” Trudeau said. “These are all things we continue to be concerned about, our officials stay active on, and we will stay vigilant on to keep Canadians safe.”

Daily Hive has reached out to the Prime Minister’s Office for further comment.