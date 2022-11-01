Rooftop of the former Rennie Museum and offices at 51 East Pender Street In Vancouver's Chinatown, the future home of the Chinese Canadian Museum. (Office of Mcfarlane Biggar Architects and Designers)

A significant donation of $1.1 million has been made towards the future opening of the Chinese Canadian Museum in Vancouver’s historic Chinatown.

The society that oversees the museum project announced today its board chair, Grace Wong, and her husband Richard K. Wong, have made the first significant private cash contribution towards the $25 million fundraising goal.

“Four generations of my family, with initially only the men allowed entry, have come to Canada, settling in Prince Rupert and later in Vancouver. I am glad to see the establishment of the Chinese Canadian Museum where history and heritage of our ancestors, families, and friends throughout the province will be honoured,” reads a statement by Richard, who is the national chair of Canada Day Drumming, the founding president of the Chinese Entrepreneurs Society of Canada, and a patron of the Vancouver Asian Film Festival.

“For generations, Chinese communities have contributed to building this province and country, and bringing the known and untold experiences of Chinese Canadians to everyone is an important facet of shaping an inclusive society in Canada.”

Grace’s previous roles in the community include the chair of SUCCESS, the assistant dean international of the UBC Sauder School of Business, and senior advisor international in the UBC Office of Provost and Vice President Academic.

“Our donation is intended to support this work, so that the Museum can fulfill its public education mandate, sharing the full history and stories of Chinese Canadians far and wide, and we hope that others will also join in support,” said Grace.

The Wong family’s donation will be acknowledged through the naming of the School Room on the third floor of the Wing Sang Building at 51 East Pender Street.

In February 2022, the BC provincial government made a $27.5 million contribution to the museum society to support the next stage of planning, and the acquisition of the Wing Sang Building from local real estate marketing guru Bob Rennie. This is in addition to the initial $11 million provided by the provincial government in 2019 and 2020 for earlier planning and site selection work.

Rennie acquired the Wing Sang Building in 2004 and then spent $10 million on performing extensive renovations over four years. The building reopened in 2009 with its new uses as the Rennie Museum — housing his private art collection — and the headquarters office of his namesake company. Rennie’s family also made a major contribution to the new Chinese Canadian Museum.

The Chinese Canadian Museum is scheduled to open in Summer 2023. By adding an additional cultural attraction to Chinatown, it is intended that the museum will not only acknowledge and celebrate the importance of Chinese Canadians in the history of the country, but also help revitalize the struggling historic district by attracting more visitors to the area.