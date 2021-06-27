As if the record breaking heat wave wasn’t enough, now the all time record for gas prices in the Lower Mainland has been broken in the Fraser Valley.

Last week, Vancouver saw gas prices reach near record highs at 170.9 cents per litre, but today gasbuddy.com is reporting that a Chevron in Aldergrove has broken the record.

The Chevron at 26390 Fraser Hwy had reached a record high of 176.9 cents per litre according to a user report.

Last week, President of Canadians For Affordable Energy Dan McTeague warned Daily Hive that this was likely to happen.

The former record-high price for gas in the Lower Mainland was 172.9 cents/litre, set in April of 2019. During that month, Metro Vancouver broke its own record for highest gas prices four times.