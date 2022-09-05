Alicia Keys responds to non-consensual kiss at Canadian show (VIDEO)

Alicia Keys has responded after a fan kissed her on the cheek without permission during her Vancouver concert last month.

In a video posted to Twitter August 29 by fan Rajvir Kaur, Keys is seen walking by the crowd at her Vancouver show when a blonde woman grabs her face and pulls her in for a smooch on the cheek.

Keys’ eyes widen, and she appears visibly surprised.

“I’d hate to be a celebrity cause people are too comfortable invading personal space,” the fan captioned the video.

“Get Alicia Keys outta there now,” the fan account Diary of Keysus said when it re-shared the video.

The clip circulated widely, and was shared by celebrity-focused publication Hollywood Unlocked.

“We love this song too, but damn, lady,” Hollywood Unlocked said. “Was this fan doing too much?”

Keys has now responded, adding her own comment on Hollywood Unlocked’s post.

“Trust me, I was like what the FUCK,” Keys said. “Don’t she know what time it is?”

Keys performed in Vancouver August 29, and Vancouver Canucks promotional messages can be seen in the background of the video as Keys, clad in a green bodysuit, touches fans’ hands before the non-consensual kiss.

Several fans voiced support for Keys on social media, criticizing the blonde fan for not respecting Keys’ boundaries.

Diary of Keysus shared another video from a concert in July where a fan also tried to get too close to Keys during a show, but her security prevented the woman from touching her.

Here’s hoping fans respect Keys’ personal space for the rest of her tour.