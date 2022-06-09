New major public park opens in Richmond's Cambie neighbourhood

The City of Richmond has officially opened its new Alexandra Park within the Cambie neighbourhood.

The public park is located at 9600 Odlin Road — the southeast corner of the intersection of Odlin Road and May Drive, just south of Tomsett elementary school, spanning a large area of over six acres.

The features entail a playground, basketball court, table tennis, off-leash dog area, lawn amphitheatre, public art “Pergola Garden” structure, seasonal rain garden, wildflower meadow and pollinator-friendly plant beds, and a stormwater retention pond.

Alexandra Park establishes a middle connection for the two-km-long continuous walking pathway along a green corridor that stretches from Cambie Road to the north and Westminster Highway through the Garden City Lands garden and park to the south.

The project cost just under $2 million to build, with the provincial government contributing $1 million, and the municipal government covering the remainder.

“Dynamic parks such as this, which provide amenities for residents to play sports, enjoy a new playground, walk their dogs or simply enjoy nature right here in the City Centre are key to making Richmond the most livable and appealing community in Canada,” said Mayor Malcolm Brodie in a statement.

“The main objectives of the Alexandra Neighbourhood Park design were to preserve the natural character of the existing site, meeting community needs for active recreational opportunities and addressing sustainability and environmental features.”

At the northern end of Alexandra Park, next to Odlin Road, a 2015-built wooden building, designed by local architectural firm Dialog, contains the Alexandra District Energy utility. The low carbon energy plant has over 300 vertical boreholes under the park, each 250 ft deep, for its ground-source heat pumps and geoexchange. This utility provides the heating and cooling needs for over 2.5 million sq ft of floor area in the buildings in the neighbourhood.

Public washrooms and a rain shelter for the park can also be found within the utility building.