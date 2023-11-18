Alex Nedeljkovic scores AHL record-setting second career goal

It was quite the Friday night for Alex Nedeljkovic, who was in between the pipes for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the AHL.

Nedeljkovic, currently on a conditioning loan from the Pittsburgh Penguins, scored the second AHL goal of his career last night. The goal not only helped the Penguins walk away with a 4-2 victory but also made Nedeljkovic the only goalie in AHL history to score two career goals.

🗣️ GOALIE GOAL 🗣️ Alex Nedeljkovic scores to give him two career goals in the AHL! (🎥: @TheAHL) pic.twitter.com/EpIIX030Pc — NHL (@NHL) November 18, 2023



Nedeljkovic’s first goal in the AHL came back in 2018 when he played for the Charlotte Checkers. As if scoring twice as a goalie isn’t impressive enough, it is actually the third goal he has scored in his playing career, as he also found the back of the net in 2016 while playing in the ECHL with the Florida Everblades.

Last night’s game marked Nedeljkovic’s first of his AHL rehab stint, as he is working his way back from a knee injury suffered in a game versus the Dallas Stars on October 24th. The injury forced the 27-year-old goaltender to be placed on the injured reserve.

Nedeljkovic, who was a Calder Trophy finalist after his brilliant 2020-21 season with the Carolina Hurricanes, signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Penguins this summer. It was expected that he would compete with goaltender Tristan Jarry for playing time this season, but things may get a little interesting upon his return, given that 32-year-old Magnus Hellberg has played exceptionally well as his replacement.

Whenever Nedeljkovic can return to NHL action, you can bet fans will be eagerly waiting for him to attempt a goal on the biggest stage. While he has yet to score at the NHL level, he clearly has the ability to do so and could very well become the first goalie to score in the NHL since Boston Bruins’ Linus Ullmark did so last season.