Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark might actually be the leader of the Vancouver Canucks’ tank.

On Saturday night in the third period against the Canucks at Rogers Arena, Ullmark achieved every goalie’s dream when he managed to score an actual goal during an NHL game.

In the final minute of Boston’s eventual 3-1 win over Vancouver, Ullmark shot the puck all the way down the ice and into Vancouver’s empty cage with Arturs Silovs pulled from the net.

“It’s one of the dreams I always had that I wanted to score a goal,” Ullmark said following the game. “I don’t know really what to say… I’m ecstatic inside. I’m trying to calm it down now to do this.”

Ullmark even celebrated by going to the bench to partake in the typical handshake line along the boards.

“Someone in the pile that told me, ‘You have to go to the bench, you have to go to the bench,’ so I appreciate that gesture from them,” Ullmark said.

It was the second goal scored by a goalie against the Canucks in team history, where Vancouver infamously gave up a power play goal in 2004 to San Jose Sharks goaltender Evgeni Nabokov while down 6-4.

It was the first goalie goal since January 9, 2020, when Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne scored in the final minute of a game against the Chicago Blackhawks after they’d pulled Corey Crawford.

Hampus Lindholm and Brad Marchand also scored for Boston, while Brock Boeser netted for the home side.

Sure, it might be a little embarrassing to give up a goal to the opposing goalie. But the Vancouver Canucks have been making headlines all season for all the wrong ways, and at least there’s a pretty cool highlight to go along with it this time.