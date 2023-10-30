FoodNewsFood News

Alcohol, drugs not factors after Tesla driver crashed into Richmond restaurant: RCMP

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Oct 30 2023, 7:09 pm
Alcohol, drugs not factors after Tesla driver crashed into Richmond restaurant: RCMP
Timothy Fan/Facebook

A woman who was critically injured after a Tesla crashed through the front of a restaurant in Richmond last week is recovering as her condition improves, RCMP said.

In an update Monday morning, Richmond Mounties explained the 46-year-old woman was hit while she was inside the business before the collision.

Last Friday, images circulated on social media of the car sitting inside the damaged Chung Chun Rice Hot Dog restaurant, showing the vehicle had a “N” decal on the back.

The crash occurred just before 11:30 am in the area of Westminster Highway and No. 3 Road. 

However, according to RCMP’s investigation, “neither alcohol or drugs are considered factors in this collision.”

The Tesla driver, who was a 20-year-old from Richmond, was uninjured, police added. 

Due to the location of this collision, the Chung Chun Rice Hot Dog has been temporarily closed.


The Richmond RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team is investigating this case. 

Anyone with information or potential dashcam footage regarding this incident is urged to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file #2023-33956.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ Dished
+ News
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop