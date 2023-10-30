A woman who was critically injured after a Tesla crashed through the front of a restaurant in Richmond last week is recovering as her condition improves, RCMP said.

In an update Monday morning, Richmond Mounties explained the 46-year-old woman was hit while she was inside the business before the collision.

Last Friday, images circulated on social media of the car sitting inside the damaged Chung Chun Rice Hot Dog restaurant, showing the vehicle had a “N” decal on the back.

The crash occurred just before 11:30 am in the area of Westminster Highway and No. 3 Road.

New Driver drives a Tesla inside Richmond's Chung Chun Rice Hotdog store on Westminster Highway and No. 3 Road.#Vancouver pic.twitter.com/lnc2zEhUj7 — Tedd Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) October 27, 2023

However, according to RCMP’s investigation, “neither alcohol or drugs are considered factors in this collision.”

The Tesla driver, who was a 20-year-old from Richmond, was uninjured, police added.

Due to the location of this collision, the Chung Chun Rice Hot Dog has been temporarily closed.



The Richmond RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team is investigating this case.

Anyone with information or potential dashcam footage regarding this incident is urged to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file #2023-33956.