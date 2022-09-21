Alberta launches phase two of campaign to attract Vancouver, Toronto workers

Alberta has launched the second phase of a new campaign to attract people from Vancouver and Toronto to move to the province.
The campaign called “Alberta is Calling” touts the province’s affordability, lifestyle, and careers that are offered.
The province is now doubling down on its efforts to attract talents from those cities by enticing workers by highlighting the “many lifestyle, career, and affordability advantages Alberta offers.”
The province says those advantages include “higher wages, shorter commutes, job opportunities, and home ownership at a fraction of the cost.”
Phase two includes a newspaper wrap and billboards in Vancouver and a month-long takeover of the Bloor and Yonge TTC station in downtown Toronto.
“We are very happy with the response we have received from the launch of the first phase of the Alberta is Calling campaign,” Premier Jason Kenney said in a news release.
“The incredible interest in the campaign website, as well as engagement across our social media channels, shows that this campaign is landing with Canadians. They are clearly seeing the benefits of life in Alberta, and they want to find out more.”
During phase one in mid-August ads were placed in transit stations, buses, trains, on social media, and radio ads targeting young professionals in the Lower Mainland and Greater Toronto Area. All ads pointed to Alberaiscalling.ca.