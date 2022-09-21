Alberta launches phase two of campaign to attract Vancouver, Toronto workers

Alberta has launched the second phase of a new campaign to attract people from Vancouver and Toronto to move to the province.

The campaign called “Alberta is Calling” touts the province’s affordability, lifestyle, and careers that are offered.

The province is now doubling down on its efforts to attract talents from those cities by enticing workers by highlighting the “many lifestyle, career, and affordability advantages Alberta offers.”

The province says those advantages include “higher wages, shorter commutes, job opportunities, and home ownership at a fraction of the cost.”