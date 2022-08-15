Looking for a job? Alberta says it wants you and needs you in new campaign

Premier Jason Kenney announced on Monday Alberta is launching a new campaign to attract people from Vancouver and Toronto to move to the province.

The campaign called “Alberta is Calling” touts the province’s affordability, lifestyle and careers that are offered.

“The cost of living is just now ridiculous,” Kenney said as part of the reasoning to advertise to Torontonians and Vancouverites. “It has gotten out of control, we think for people who cannot afford a home and young workers we can barely afford rent, the comparison to Alberta is powerful.”

“Alberta is experiencing a period of amazing economic growth,” said Kenney. “We have seen unprecedented growth in tech, energy, film and television, finance, aviation and transportation and of course, oil and gas.”

Kenney pointed to the lower house prices in Calgary and Alberta compared to Vancouver and Toronto and lower commute times to work on average.

The campaign will be launched in two phases, targeting young professionals in Vancouver and Toronto in transit stations and buses and trains. All ads will point to Alberaiscalling.ca.

Phase two will launch in mid-September, with Kenney making a trip to the Toronto area to help launch it, and will include “bolder” tactics.

“Your dream lives here. You can afford a house. There is a better life out here. You’re welcome here, we offer an opportunity for all.”

Kenney said a similar campaign will be launched in the coming weeks to attract international residents.

“We will be taking this message to a global audience.”