News

Firefighters west of Edmonton respond to four fires that appeared "intentionally set"

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
May 4 2023, 10:21 pm
Firefighters west of Edmonton respond to four fires that appeared "intentionally set"
@ParklandCounty/Twitter

Fire crews in a county west of Edmonton say they have responded to four fires in the past five days that “appear to be intentionally set.”

Parkland County tweeted that the fires occurred north of Highway 16 between Range Road 30 and Range Road 32.

“We are asking residents to report any suspicious behaviour to RCMP by calling 9-1-1,” the county stated, adding that there is a full fire ban for the area.

Under a fire ban, no outdoor fires are permitted until further notice, including screened fire pits, burn barrels/incinerators, recreational fire pits and charcoal briquette barbecues.

Only gas and propane appliances such as barbecues, stoves and fire pits are allowed.

All fire permits are suspended or cancelled, and no new ones will be issued.

You can see the full list of fire bans in the province here, and any current Alberta Emergency Alerts can be found here.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.