Firefighters west of Edmonton respond to four fires that appeared "intentionally set"

Fire crews in a county west of Edmonton say they have responded to four fires in the past five days that “appear to be intentionally set.”

Parkland County tweeted that the fires occurred north of Highway 16 between Range Road 30 and Range Road 32.

“We are asking residents to report any suspicious behaviour to RCMP by calling 9-1-1,” the county stated, adding that there is a full fire ban for the area.

We need your help! Our firefighters have responded to 4 fires in 5 days that appear to be intentionally set, north of Hwy 16 between Rge Rd 30 and Rge Rd 32. We are asking residents to report any suspicious behaviour to RCMP by calling 9-1-1. There is a full fire ban on. pic.twitter.com/m4IVQOWOno — Parkland County (@ParklandCounty) May 3, 2023

Under a fire ban, no outdoor fires are permitted until further notice, including screened fire pits, burn barrels/incinerators, recreational fire pits and charcoal briquette barbecues.

Only gas and propane appliances such as barbecues, stoves and fire pits are allowed.

All fire permits are suspended or cancelled, and no new ones will be issued.

You can see the full list of fire bans in the province here, and any current Alberta Emergency Alerts can be found here.