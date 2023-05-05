Over 13,000 Albertans out of their homes as 19 wildfires burn out of control

Over 13,000 Albertans are out of their homes Friday due to nearly 20 out-of-control wildfires burning across the province.

The Alberta Government provided an update on the wildfire situation Friday morning, noting that 19 out-of-control fires are burning across the province, and over 13,000 Albertans evacuated from their homes.

There are also 78 active wildfires burning.

The fire that forced the evacuation of Drayton Valley has grown to 1,500 hectares in size and is considered out of control.

Overnight crews saw activity on the fire it crossed the river and it’s currently burning inside the river valley between the river and Highway 22, seven kilometres from the south edge of Drayton Valley. It has grown 20 hectares on that side of the river today.

In Fox Lake, the wildfire there stands at 4,500 hectares.