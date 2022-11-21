A GoFundMe for the family of a paramedic in Alberta who responded to a crash last week that involved her daughter has raised thousands of dollars.

Jayme Erickson posted to Facebook on Friday detailing how she didn’t know she was trying to help her own daughter following a collision west of Airdrie on November 15.

Erickson stated that when she and a partner arrived at the collision they found two patients with injuries and the passenger trapped and critically injured.

“I sat in the car and tended to the critically injured patient, doing whatever I could while fire extricated her,” Erickson wrote, adding that the patient was airlifted by a STARS air ambulance helicopter crew.

“My shift was over and I went home,” Erickson added.

While at home she got a knock on her door, with RCMP informing her that her daughter had been in an accident.



“The critically injured patient I had just attended to, was my own flesh and blood. My only child. My mini-me. My daughter, Montana. Her [injuries] were so horrific I did not even recognize her. I was taken to FMC to see my baby girl, and was informed her injuries were not compatible with life.”

“We are overwhelmed with grief and absolutely gutted,” she said. “The pain I am feeling is like no pain I have ever felt, it is indescribable.

“My worst nightmare as a paramedic has come true.”

A GoFundMe for the Erickson family has amassed more than $10,000 since it was created Monday afternoon.

“As Sean and Jayme begin to rebuild a life without their beloved daughter we want to be there to help them through and ease any financial stress they could possibly imagine,” the GoFundMe stated.

“These will be hard times to wade and we want their future free of financial hardship- [whether it’s] taking time to heal, building their beloved farm, or helping Montana’s legacy live on.”