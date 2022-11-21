The driver of a semi-tractor trailer was found dead on Sunday after his truck smashed into a house near the town of Onoway.

RCMP say on Sunday, November 20 at approximately 4:40 pm, Parkland RCMP, Lac Ste Anne Fire and EMS responded to a report of a semi-tractor and trailer unit colliding into a home on Range Road 23A, south of Township Road 545, near Onoway.

Police say the driver of the semi-tractor unit was found deceased inside the vehicle once emergency crews were able to get to him.

You might also like: Winter things you can do in Edmonton for $30 or less

You can fly roundtrip from Edmonton to Bali for just $1,055

"Still unbelievable": Two new Edmonton Lotto Max winners shocked over big wins

The two occupants were in the home at the time of the collision and were not injured, as they were in another part of the home.

The RCMP collision analyst attended the scene to assist with the investigation. Initial indications show that the driver may have suffered a medical event that led to the collision. The investigation continues and police await the results of an autopsy from the medical examiner’s office.

The deceased semi driver has been identified as a 49-year-old male resident of Edgerton, Alberta.