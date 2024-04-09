NewsCrime

Alberta family of six reported missing and could be in southern BC

|
Apr 9 2024, 5:53 pm
Liliane Mani, Winnie Mani and Debra Mani (Supplied by Alberta RCMP)

RCMP in central Alberta is asking for the public’s assistance with locating a family of six that could be in southern BC.

RCMP in Rimbey says the Mani family of six consists of 39-year-old Winnie, 24-year-old Liliane, 18-year-old Debra, 15-year-old Israel, 14-year-old Samuel and 13-year-old Gabriel, who were last living in the area of Meridian Beach in Ponoka County.

Winnie last spoke with family over the phone earlier this month on April 3, though the whereabouts of her and her children haven’t been confirmed since mid-March 2024.

On March 28, 2024, the Calgary Police Service notified the Rimbey RCMP that a 2013 Black Dodge Durango registered to Winnie Mani was located on March 24. The vehicle was abandoned in a private parking lot in southeast Calgary near the Bow Habitat Station.

Winnie Mani (Supplied)

Winnie, the mother of the children, is described as:

  • 39-years-old
  • Female
  • 5 feet 3 inches tall
  • 175 lbs
  • Brown eyes
  • Black hair

Liliane Mani (Supplied)

Liliane is described as:

  • 24-years-old
  • Female
  • 4 feet 9 inches tall
  • 115 lbs
  • Brown eyes
  • Black hair
Debra Mani (Supplied)

Debra is described as:

  • 18-years-old
  • Female
  • 5 feet 2 inches tall
  • 120 lbs
  • Brown eyes
  • Black hair

Israel Mani (Supplied)

Israel is described as:

  • 15-years-old
  • Male
  • 5 feet 6 inches tall
  • 120 lbs
  • Brown eyes
  • Black hair
Samuel Mani (Supplied)

Samuel is described as:

  • 14-years-old
  • Male
  • 4 feet 7 inches tall
  • 100 lbs
  • Brown eyes
  • Black hair
Gabriel Mani (Supplied)

Gabriel is described as:

  • 13-years-old
  • Male
  • 3 feet 9 inches tall
  • 78 lbs
  • Brown eyes
  • Black hair

Rimbey RCMP are concerned for the family’s well-being and are asking for the public’s assistance. RCMP believes that the Manis may be in southern British Columbia.

If you have been in contact with the Mani family, or have information on their whereabouts, contact Rimbey RCMP at 403-843-2224.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online here or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

To report crime online, or for access to RCMP news and information, download the Alberta RCMP app through Apple or Google Play.

