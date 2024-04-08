No travel needed: Most of Alberta will see totality during 2044 solar eclipse

If you are a space fanatic but don’t want to travel far to witness totality during a solar eclipse, 2044 will be your year if you happen to live in Alberta.

Much of the province will be treated to totality during the evening of August 22, 2044, during a solar eclipse, including Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge, Banff, Grande Prairie, Red Deer, High Level, and Medicine Hat.

You can take a peek at TimeandDate.com’s solar eclipse map to see exactly where the path of totality will be, with a huge swath of the province under the gun.

According to NASA, a solar eclipse happens when the moon passes directly between the sun and Earth. When the moon completely blocks the sun, it is called a total solar eclipse. When the moon only blocks part of the sun, it is called a partial eclipse. An annular eclipse is a special type of partial eclipse that happens when the moon blocks all of the sun except for a small ring around the edge.

The next total solar eclipse in North America will arrive on March 30, 2033, but only in Alaska, however, all of Alberta will still be treated to a partial eclipse during that event.

We wonder if the Airbnb booking situation will be the same in 2044 as it was for those in the path of totality in the United States during the April 8 solar eclipse, where 90% of spots were booked up ahead of the event, per USA Today.

So, there you have it. Alberta only has to wait another 20 years before it is time to be in the path of totality. Bring it on!