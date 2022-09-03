There’s a resort in the wilds of Alaska where a new nordic spa has popped up, and it looks breathtaking.

The Alyeska Nordic Spa is in Phase 2 of its opening by the Alyeska Resort– so there are even more amazing features to come, but now you can take the plunge for a special introductory rate starting at $99 USD per person.

It’s the state’s first-ever nordic spa experience to offer the unique benefits of hydrotherapy. Like other spas, including the spa’s sister facility in Kananaskis, Alberta, the process is straightforward.

Hot, cold, rest.

You immerse yourself in the heat for a while (maybe 10 or 15 minutes), then shock your system with cold quickly, and then take a little rest before you start the cycle over again.

The result is total relaxation and a heavenly flood of feel-good endorphins.

At Alyeska nordic spa, they have a Finnish sauna, rainforest steam rooms, three warm and hot hydrotherapy pools, three cold features including a cold plunge and waterfall, halotherapy signature sauna, and an exfoliation cabin with Alaskan sea salt scrub.

Plus, for an additional charge, you can treat yourself to massage therapy or a meal at the Two Trees Bistro.

This four-season spa is an adults-only (+18) plus facility, so it’s not ideal for families with young children. It would be perfect for a pals road trip or a romantic getaway.

If you decide to take a relaxing road trip up north to check out this beautiful nordic spa, you’ll also want to check out Eclipse Hot Springs and Liard River Hot Springs on your way.

When: Now open

Where: 1000 Arberg Avenue, Girdwood, Alaska 99587

Cost: From $99 USD per person