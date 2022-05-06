New Nordic hot springs opening in Canada next week (PHOTOS)

Canada just got a brand-new, world-class hot springs facility, and it’s the first of its kind in the country.

Andrew Umbrich, the General Manager at Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs in the Yukon, told Daily Hive that their official opening date is May 9, 2022. He’s a bit of a hot springs expert, having travelled to virtually every hot spring destination in the world.

COVID-19 might have slowed down its construction process, but they’re ready to welcome guests to their unique combination hot spring and nordic spa facility.

Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs is brand-new, built after they demolished the old Takhini Hot Pools, famous for its viral hair freezing contest.

All the pools are fed with natural hot springs, built with stones to Japanese “onsen standard.” There’s nothing else like it in Canada.

The new facility features two saunas, two steam rooms, a mudroom, a large two-storey relax room, four pools, and Japanese clay tubs for individual and double use. Plus, you have to be +19 to go to the hot springs, making it a relaxing, kid-free zone.

There are also 10 heated concrete lounges that will be a highly coveted relaxation spot. “They’re kind of a showstopper, they’re just meant for napping,” said Umbrich.

Umbrich told Daily Hive that the style of the hot springs is influenced by Japanese, Turkish, Icelandic, New Zealand, and German sauna cultures.

So when you venture up north to Whitehorse to take a dip, it’s really like you’re going on a spa world tour of your own.

When: Opening date May 9, 2022

Where: KM 10/Mile 6 Takhini Hotsprings Road, Whitehorse, Yukon Territory

Cost: From $19