A Vancouver-based acoustic panel company is enjoying the sound of success thanks to its line of home and business products. And according to its founder, it’s just getting started.

Akustix Interiors, launched this September by local entrepreneur Ben Bloch, specializes in prefabricated acoustic panels that can change the look, feel, and sound of a room.

According to Bloch, the inspiration for the brand is to help define the space that people live and work in, plus offer a variety of sound benefits.

“Akustix combines my love for business and my affinity for design,” Bloch told Daily Hive Urbanized. “There’s something about clean, crisp lines and distinct contrast of colours that makes our products so appealing to me. I believe there is a place for it in every home, business, office, you name it.

“A small section of only a few panels can be enough to dramatically improve the visual aesthetics and sound quality of a room. This can be especially useful in any space that has a lot of unwanted noise or sound transmission between rooms, such as TV rooms, private offices, boardrooms, nurseries, waiting rooms, studios, and more.”

Bloch has lived in the Greater Vancouver Area his entire life and is a longtime entrepreneur, working in multiple industries including woodworking, fashion, and manufacturing. In addition to his work with Akustix, he currently is a partner and VP of Sales and Marketing for Vinyl Labs print shop.

“I’m always thinking of new ideas and looking to scratch the ‘itch’ that is entrepreneurship. What I love most about starting a new business is the creative process and the challenge of growing something from nothing, and that includes Akustix Interiors.”

A popular feature of Akustix panels is the DIY nature, according to Bloch.

“Anybody with access to a few simple tools — like a saw and a drill — can install the panels with ease,” he explained. “Each panel comes two feet wide by nine feet tall and can be trimmed or stacked to fit any space. The panels are designed with a tongue side and a groove side that allows each panel to easily interlock with one another. This eliminates the need for excessive measuring, pre-spacing, or levelling.

“Because our panels only require screws to install, they are removable and reusable. This makes them renter-friendly and could be beneficial for businesses as well. No need to worry about a damage deposit.”

The young company has already gained clientele across BC and is expanding shipping to North America-wide. Akustix also plans on offering 100% sustainable and natural BC-grown products in the future.

For Bloch, the joys of launching a new business and helping customers solve their acoustic problems have been a huge reward.

“I love the challenge,” he added. “Every day is unique and I get the opportunity to work with people from across Canada and beyond, with various backgrounds and perspectives.

“There can be a lot of hurdles to overcome when running a business but it is very rewarding to deliver a quality product and see the final results. We hope to become the go-to brand for acoustic panels and continue to work with amazing clients.”

For more information about Akustix Interiors, visit its website.