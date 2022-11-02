BC building company inspired by nature to make homes for real life

A BC-based prefabricated building company is changing the way that homes are built, and they are thanking their clients for inspiring them to lead the way.

Blend Projects, co-founded in 2020 by Simon Fyall and Richard Egli, specializes in custom-designed prefab cabins, garden suites, laneway homes, and backyard offices.

According to Geordie Flanagan, Blend’s Operations Manager, the inspiration for the brand came from seeing an opportunity in the construction industry for a more efficient, sustainable, and affordable way of building.

“Our mission is to build homes inspired by nature and built for real life,” Flanagan told Daily Hive Urbanized. “Our product is meant to inspire people to think about their lifestyle first, not how close they live to work. It’s been an incredible journey so far.”

Blend Projects works closely with its clients to design buildings that have a minimal impact on the environment and are energy efficient. While the structural components are pre-engineered and set, the interiors, windows and doors, and floor plans are customizable.

“We assist with every step of the process, from ground to completion,” explained Fyall, CEO of Blend Projects. “From helping our clients choose the right piece of land, to leading and executing the design, steering the permitting process, and managing site construction and assembly of the home. We offer full service so they have full confidence.

“Not only are we committed to building better homes, but we are also in this to build relationships and change the experience for all involved.”

As Blend Projects’ homes are built in a controlled environment, the company is able to reduce construction waste by 25%. Homes are designed to use full dimension lumber products meaning there are little to no off-cuts

“Our wall, floor, and roof systems are the same so we can use leftover material repeatedly,” added Flanagan. “We have engineered our structures to use a minimal amount of lumber while still upholding structural integrity. Domestic products that are low VOC and formaldehyde free are pre-selected. We are committed to innovating our products.”

The award-winning building company takes care of the full process, including design, permitting, site work, foundation, construction, and warranty. Depending on a variety of factors, Blend Projects aims to have each client into their new house within six to eight months after the permit is issued.

“The reception to our work has been very positive so far,” shared Fyall. “People love our designs, our process, and our finished product. We are doing something different.

“It was a humbling learning experience in the early stages, and we are grateful to have such amazing clients that believe in us as a company and are willing to be a part of the journey. A couple of our clients have become team members and that is a testament to our transparency and integrity. It inspires us to continue when times are challenging.”

Blend Projects homes can be found throughout the Pacific Northwest, with an increased interest for its cabins on the Gulf Islands, Tofino, Ucluelet, and in Victoria and Vancouver.

The company plans on expanding across Canada and into the United States, as well as pursuing its goal of providing sustainable, durable, and beautiful homes for Indigenous communities across the country.

“We feel very lucky to have such great clients,” said Flanagan. “It makes us super happy to see people choosing a new way of living. Choosing to build a Blend cabin in a place that maybe they never thought about before.

“Everyone has a story to tell and we love being able to help establish that foundation for them with a new home.”

For more information about Blend Projects, visit its website.