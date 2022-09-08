Popular Metro Vancouver Indian restaurant launches new line of sauces

Fall is just around the corner, which means it’s the perfect time to start planning out all the delicious, stick-to-your-ribs meals you want to make for yourself and your family.

Acclaimed dining destination Tasty Indian Bistro is here to help with its new bottled sauce line coming to a grocery store and a kitchen near you: Tasty Sauces.

There are three different flavours of traditional Indian cooking sauces to choose from, each crafted by Tasty’s executive chef, Vikram Singh.

“The vision is to bring the family recipe we’ve used for over three decades into every guest’s kitchen,” said Singh in an interview with Daily Hive. “The sauces are made with the same whole ingredients and the same recipe we use at our establishments, with no added preservatives. We are delighted to bring The Tasty Experience to your home.”

The three Tasty Sauces are proudly described by Singh as the most versatile sauce recipe on the market: Butter Sauce, Vindaloo Sauce, and Onion Gravy.

“The vegan Tasty Onion Gravy is a base for a vast amount of Indian Cooking. It can be used to create chicken curry, lamb curry, and vegetarian dishes such as mutter paneer and kadhi paneer,” explained Singh.

“Butter sauce is a classic for Butter chicken, Shahi Paneer, and Butter Tofu. And the vegan Vindaloo Sauce is for a traditional spicy Vindaloo curry. They’re perfect for creating a 5-star dining experience at home.”

Tasty Indian Bistro is all about authentic Indian food at its Metro Vancouver restaurants in Yaletown and Delta (a third location will be opening in Abbotsford in 2023). The sauces are available for purchase at both current Tasty locations, online through their website, via Doordash and UberEats and at Provisions Market in Langley.

Once you have your Tasty Sauces in hand, you can learn how to make delicious dishes with them by watching Singh’s cooking demos on Tasty’s YouTube channel.

“Although I was nervous at first filming in front of the camera for our Tasty Brand cooking videos, it was such an honour to have the opportunity for myself to be chosen to be the face of our YouTube channel,” shared Singh. “I cannot wait for the next set of videos to share more recipes with our amazing followers.

“My personal favourite sauce to cook with is the Tasty Onion Gravy because of how many various styles of curries can be made from it. This curry is also vegan so that is definitely something that sticks out to me.”

For more information on Tasty Sauces, visit tastybistro.ca.