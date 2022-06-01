A new cafe has just popped up in downtown Vancouver.

Aiyaohno Cafe has replaced the former Iktsuarpok Coffee Stand at the window on Carrall and Hastings Streets.

It just opened its doors this week and, according to its Instagram, serves “vegan, vegetarian, and pescatarian” options.

You can expect to find espresso drinks (served in a cup with a very cute stamp of a cat wearing a gator costume) and treats like smoothie bowls.

You can order through the window or from the inside of the cafe, where plants, oversized pottery, and raw wood countertops give the space a rustic, cozy atmosphere.

The cafe is only in its soft opening stages and for now is only open Tuesday to Saturday from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm.

Aiyaohno Cafe

Address: 30-425 Carrall Street, Vancouver

