Federal government to provide grants up to $5K to make homes greener

The federal government has launched a new program to help Canadians make their homes more energy-efficient.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan announced the Canada Greener Homes Grant at a press conference on Thursday.

“It’s so important to understand how our homes use energy, and how we can make them as energy efficient as possible,” Trudeau said.

“As a country, every effort counts to keep our air clean and our environment healthy.”

The program will offer eligible homeowners grants of up to $5,000 to install such upgrades as solar panels, better insulation, and energy-efficient doors.

An additional $600 will be provided to support the cost of an EnerGuide evaluation, and the grants will be retroactive to December 1, 2020.

O’Regan noted that the program will help Canadians lower not only their energy bills but their emissions, too.

The $2.6 billion program will provide up to 700,000 grants, Trudeau said, with applications available online.

New homes will not be eligible for the grant – a dwelling must be at least six months old to qualify. Multi-unit residential buildings over three storeys are also not eligible.

“Not only can you save money with this grant, it can also help make a real difference in the fight against climate change,” Trudeau said.

“By working together to lower our emissions, we will reach net zero by 2050.”