Here’s how to stream “Friends: The Reunion” in Canada

Friends will be there for you, Canada.

It’s been 17 years but Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler, and Joey are back. And they’re coming to Crave.

Last week Warner Bros. announced the long-awaited Friends reunion special will be released exclusively on HBO Max on May 27.

On Thursday, Crave announced that the unscripted special will also launch on the platform the same day.

The unscripted reunion special also announced a slew of popular guest stars, including Canadian singer Justin Bieber.

Officially titled “The One Where They Got Back Together,” the show reunites the entire principal Friends cast — Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc, who will join each other screen for the first since the series ended in 2004.

Along with the main cast, HBO Max is bringing in a variety of friends for the special. Along with Bieber, guests include David Beckham, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevigne, Lady Gaga, Elliot Gould, Larry Hankin, Kit Harrington, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Taylor, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousaszai.

The special was originally slated to film and premier in 2020 but got pushed back because of you-know-what.

The special was filmed at the sitcom’s original soundstage in Burbank, California, where the entire 236-show series was shot.

Siri, fire up “I’ll Be There for You” by The Rembrandts.