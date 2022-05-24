Inn-flation: Airbnb prices increase by 220% during Canadian Grand Prix

It doesn’t come as too much of a shocker when you learn that Airbnb prices go up when there’s an event in town. It only makes sense.

But how much of an increase is acceptable?

10%? 20%?

You may want to keep rounding up.

A new study by money.co.uk analyzed the average nightly cost of an Airbnb over the dates of the world’s most popular events this year. The average cost of an Airbnb in the same area for the week prior to the event was also taken to highlight the price difference and reveal the events that have the greatest impact on the cost of lodging.

Of all the events studied, the PGA championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma saw the most dramatic increase, with average nightly prices going from $215 the week before the golf event to $1,502 during the tournament.

The Canadian Grand Prix — happening next month in Montreal — did not far fall behind with average Airbnb prices rising 223.5% during the week of the big race.

To put that into perspective, the average one night stay in Montreal, which would usually hover around $220, would cost you $848 while the Grand Prix is on.

Montrealers know that the price hikes don’t stop at Airbnb. Restaurants, bars, and hotels all jack up their prices during the city’s biggest tourist event of the year. So, if you want enjoy the roaring Formula 1 atmosphere, you better prepare to dish out some cheddar.

While the Grand Prix was the only Canadian event on the list, here’s how the rest of the top 10 rounded out:

Rank Event City Dates Average Nightly Price (during event) Average Nightly Price (previous week) Increase From Previous Week 1 PGA Championship Tulsa, USA May 16 – 22 $1,502 $215 597.5% 2 Kentucky Derby Louisville, USA May 7 $1,481 $334 342.8% 3 Monaco Grand Prix Monte Carlo, Monaco May 27 – 29 $1,398 $341 309.8% 4 British Grand Prix Silverstone, UK July 1 – 3 $835 $249 235.5% 5 Canadian Grand Prix Montreal, Canada June 17 – 19 $848 $262 223.5% 6 24 Hours of Le Mans Le Mans, France June 11 – 12 $415 $146 184.4% 7 Hungarian Grand Prix Budapest, Hungary July 29 – 31 $367 $153 140.4% 8 UCI Road World Championships Wollongong, Australia September 18 – 25 $781 $348 124.6% 9 Daytona 500 Daytona Beach, USA February 20 $664 $298 122.4% 10 Indianapolis 500 Indianapolis, United States May 29 $563 $258 118.1%

So, the next time you’re thinking of travelling to another city, scheduling your stay around big events can save you a ton of cash. But, if you’re looking to participate in the festivities, you may just have to bite the bullet.

To explore the rest of the money.co.uk study, click here.