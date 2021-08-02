Air quality advisory for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley remain in effect

The Air Quality Advisory that was issued on Sunday remains in effect for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley as wildfire smoke moves into the region.

The regional authority of Metro Vancouver issued the advisory due to “high concentrations” of fine particulate matter expected over the next few days.

“Smoke concentrations may vary widely across the region as winds and temperatures change, and as wildfire behaviour changes,” Metro Vancouver said.

The advisory warns that fine particulate matter, which are airborne solid or liquid droplets, can easily make its way indoors because of its small size.

Those with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections such as COVID-19 are advised to postpone or reduce outdoor physical activity until the advisory is lifted.

Exposure to fine particulate matter is particularly a concern for pregnant women, children, older adults, and people experiencing homelessness.

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as chest discomfort, shortness of breath, coughing, or wheezing should seek prompt medical attention.

Indoor spaces with HEPA air filtration systems may offer relief from the air pollution.

The advisory noted that onshore winds are expected on Tuesday and may begin to clear the smoke and hazy skies.