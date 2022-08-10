If you’re looking to book a cheap flight today, you’re in luck. Air Canada and WestJet are each holding a one-day flash sale that ends at midnight, so be sure to capitalize on the opportunity.

The two airlines are offering 25% off on all economy class base fares for domestic travel within Canada.

For Air Canada, available travel dates range between August 10 and October 31 but must be booked before the clock strikes midnight. The promotional code can be found here, along with featured fares within the country.

Among the featured fares offered is Toronto to Montreal for $128 and Vancouver to Calgary for $128.

To build your own trip with your own dates of choice, you can book online here.

For WestJet, the travel dates range from August 10 through December 15 and the deal is valid for domestic base fares only.

Blackout dates include September 29-30, and October 1-2. The discount code is available online.

Featured fares include Toronto to Vancouver for just $143, and Vancouver to Edmonton for just $81.

The discount can also be enjoyed on a date of your choice, within the range of dates available for the sale. You can now book online here.