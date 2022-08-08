Air Canada flight delayed? You could get up to $1,000 in compensation (VIDEO)

Air Canada customers have been suffering lately, as their flight experience is ruined by cancellations, delays, and lost bags — but it’s possible to get compensation for all that trouble.

In the midst of all the chaos, travel experts are warning flyers about the importance of knowing their rights.

One such expert is Sassy Funke, who makes TikTok videos guiding potential travellers and immigrants on their rights, visa requirements for different countries, airport protocol, saving travel money, and other opportunities.

Funke posted a video informing Air Canada flyers about the compensation the carrier owes them for different kinds of flight delays. Turns out, you can get up to $1,000!

In her TikTok, Funke plays out a scene between a traveller and an Air Canada counter.

The traveller, whose flight was delayed, is seen being offered $400 as a voucher, or a refund for the unused part of her ticket — but she knows better.

“According to your website and your air passenger protection regulation, I’m entitled to get $1,000 if my flight has been delayed longer than nine hours,” she says, as a screenshot of Air Canada’s official compensation policy appears on the screen.

Your rate of compensation:

The policy states that compensation for delays and cancellations is calculated based on your arrival time at final destination. The rates are as follows:

$400 CAD for delays at arrival between 3 and 6 hours;

$700 CAD for delays at arrival between 6 and 9 hours; and

$1,000 CAD for delays at arrival of 9 hours and more.

You are entitled to compensation, unless:

You do not have a confirmed reservation or are travelling on a fare that isn’t available, directly or indirectly, to the public;

You are informed of the delay or cancellation at least 15 days before the scheduled time of departure;

Your flight was delayed or cancelled due to situation outside of our control or required for safety purposes;

You have already been paid denied boarding compensation;

You have already been paid under another passenger rights regime for the same event;

You failed to submit your claim within one year of the flight delay or cancellation.

Air Canada has to follow these policies in accordance with the Canadian Air Passenger Protection Regulations (APPR), so make sure you bring that up if you’re shown resistance.

New changes to the APPR are kicking in on September 8 and will make it easier for passengers dealing with cancellations and delays to exercise their rights fairly and squarely and have a smoother travel experience.