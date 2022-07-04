Someone made a Twitter account for all the luggage lost by Air Canada

Cancelled flights are not the only “unavoidable challenges” Air Canada is facing.

The airline has lost so much luggage lately that someone felt compelled to start a Twitter account to connect Air Canada passengers who have been separated from their bags.

The aptly named @AClostmyluggage has retweeted more than 260 travellers since June 28.

Two separate passengers were searching for lost car seats, while one woman was looking for her wedding dress.

@AirCanada find my bag please!!!!!! I just need my wedding dress 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Letícia Souza (@LetciaS16307984) June 20, 2022

More than two dozen would-be PGA Tour Canada participants found themselves club-less; at least one tweeted that they had to forgo the tournament.

@AirCanada has managed to lose about 25 @PGATOURCanada players’ golf clubs in one flight. Not a single set of clubs on the flight!!

All of us coming from Saskatoon, SK and you have managed to lose every single set. 1/2 — Saptak Talwar (@SaptakTalwar) June 27, 2022

Multiple travellers were stranded without medication. One person said Air Canada forced their parents to check their bag, and that their father was now out of life-saving medication.

@AirCanada you lost my luggage that has my life sustaining medicine in it. I am in Paris without enough insulin and no way to get it. Please answer your phones!! — Audrey Stalets (@ajstalets) June 30, 2022

Two dogs were seen lost along with luggage in Montreal’s Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport.

Hey @AirCanada – there are two dogs in baggage reclaimation – can someone make sure their owners know where they are (and maybe get them a little water) #gooddoggos #sadpuppy pic.twitter.com/ZhID2KO0jH — Mike Drought (@Acdcsocks) June 27, 2022



Bags have been missing for several days and even up to a month. One user even tweeted a photo of what could be her bag, stuck in Lisbon.

@AirCanada this might be my bag. Lisbon airport…these bags are in a pile set aside for Canada. Can you please check? It’s been 4 weeks! pic.twitter.com/eo5tj3jT5W — Helen Stukator (@hscwood) July 3, 2022

Dozens of users reported that trying to communicate with Air Canada had been a struggle, too. Several said they’d spent hours on hold, only to be hung up on, while others tweeted that their DMs and emails to the airline had gone unanswered for days.

I just… can’t get over the fact that @AirCanada missed transferring my bags when both of my flights were on the SAME AIRPLANE. Five days later and no word. Did I get ghosted by an entire airline? https://t.co/Xx9qzG18Sp — Dianna Cowern (@thephysicsgirl) July 3, 2022

Regardless of what was lost and for how long, @AClostmyluggage seems to have summed up passengers’ collective experience with one single tweet: