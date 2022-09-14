Air Canada flights to 180+ destinations are 20% off for one day only

This is one of those instances where you’re going to want to run, not walk, if you’d like to catch Air Canada’s latest exciting deal on international flights.

The country’s largest airline is offering 20% off all economy class base fares on flights within Canada, as well as select US and sun destinations.

The one-day worldwide sale includes flights heading to over 180 destinations.

So if you’re already starting to feel the effects of seasonal sadness, you can get away as soon as September 21 and up until May 31, 2023.

But you have to act fast as you only have until the end of Wednesday to lock in your trip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Air Canada (@aircanada)



“Go big across Asia and the Pacific, from Thailand’s temples to Australia’s beautiful beaches. Make big discoveries in Europe’s top cities,” Air Canada says. “Now is the time to save big.”

Check out the promo page for more info and don’t forget the “YNBUVRM1” discount code.

If you book Wednesday, you can also earn 50% bonus Aeroplan points on your next flight booking.

So… what beautiful destination is calling your name?