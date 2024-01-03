Air Canada flight diverted after Alberta teen allegedly assaulted a family member

RCMP in Manitoba says a teen was arrested after they allegedly assaulted a family member while on an Air Canada flight, forcing the plane to be diverted.

Mounties say on Wednesday at approximately 12:20 pm, Winnipeg Richardson International Airport RCMP received a report of a flight diversion to Winnipeg due to an unruly passenger on board who had assaulted a passenger.

The investigation has determined that Air Canada flight #137 was en route from Toronto to Calgary, when a 16-year-old male passenger from Grande Prairie assaulted an adult male passenger who was identified as a family member.

Airline employees and passengers were able to restrain the youth following the assault, per police.

The youth suspect was arrested and transported to hospital for medical evaluation. The adult passenger was treated on the scene for minor physical injuries.

No other passengers required medical assistance.