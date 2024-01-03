NewsTravel Deals

18 cheap roundtrip flights to warm spots from Calgary for under $400 this January

Laine Mitchell
Jan 3 2024, 6:42 pm
Pola Damonte/Shutterstock | Chansak Joe/Shutterstock

We all need a little getaway sometimes, and luckily, there are some roundtrip flights to stunning sunny destinations from Calgary for cheap this January.

As we recover from the holiday expenses, the lower the cost of a flight, the better. We have rounded up 18 spots Calgarians can escape to as the winter months settle in and we kick off the first month of 2024.

It never hurts to book a last-minute trip to escape the cold and do some exploring, right?

Los Angeles

Marek Masik/Shutterstock

Airline: Lynx
When: January 18 to 25
Cost: $158

Austin

Warm Destinations Calgary

jdross75/Shutterstock

Airline: American
When: January 25 to February 2
Cost: $330

Puerto Vallarta

swoop edmonton mexico

Hello Cinthia/Shutterstock

Airline: Flair
When: January 19 to 26
Cost: $289

Honolulu

honolulu

SCStock/Shutterstock

Airline: Air Canada
When: January 22 to 31
Cost: $389

Maui

maui

MH Anderson Photography/Shutterstock

Airline: WestJet
When: January 12 to 19
Cost: $329

Kailua-Kona

westjet hawaii

Kona Magic Sands Beach (MGambill/Shutterstock)

Airline: Air Canada
When: January 21 to 28
Cost: $393

San Francisco

calgary san francisco

Travel Stock/Shutterstock

Airline: Flair/Frontier
When: January 25 to 31
Cost: $206

Las Vegas

Edmonton flights winter

f11photo/Shutterstock

Airline: Lynx
When: January 15 to 22
Cost: $133

Palm Springs

palm springs

Andrew F. Kazmierski/Shutterstock

Airline: WestJet/Air Canada
When: January 22 to 31
Cost: $335

Houston

Edmonton flights winter

travelview/Shutterstock

Airline: WestJet
When: January 18 to 27
Cost: $292

Tampa

tampa bay

Airline: American
When: January 20 to 28
Cost: $353

Orlando

orlando disney world

Walt Disney World/Facebook

Airline: Lynx
When: January 20 to 26
Cost: $314

Miami

miami

Mia2you/Shutterstock

Airline: American
When: January 18 to 24
Cost: $382

Albuquerque

calgary cheap flights january

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Airline: Delta
When: January 18 to 24
Cost: $361

Nassau

The Bahamas

Port of Nassau, The Bahamas (Nathan Bai/Shutterstock)

Airline: United
When: January 11 to 17
Cost: $355

Cancun

Lev Levin/Shutterstock

Airline: Flair
When: January 14 to 21
Cost: $277

Phoenix

Edmonton flights winter

Gregory E. Clifford/Shutterstock

Airline: Lynx
When: January 20 to 27
Cost: $136

El Paso

travel advisory

Shutterstock

Airline: American
When: January 25 to February 2
Cost: $369

How to book these flight deals

  1. Go to Google Flights.
  2. Enter Calgary (YYC) in the “Explore” tab.
  3. Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. We went with a week-long trip in January.

When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.

Safe travels!

