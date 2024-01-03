We all need a little getaway sometimes, and luckily, there are some roundtrip flights to stunning sunny destinations from Calgary for cheap this January.

As we recover from the holiday expenses, the lower the cost of a flight, the better. We have rounded up 18 spots Calgarians can escape to as the winter months settle in and we kick off the first month of 2024.

It never hurts to book a last-minute trip to escape the cold and do some exploring, right?

Los Angeles

Airline: Lynx

When: January 18 to 25

Cost: $158

Austin

Airline: American

When: January 25 to February 2

Cost: $330

Puerto Vallarta

Airline: Flair

When: January 19 to 26

Cost: $289

Honolulu

Airline: Air Canada

When: January 22 to 31

Cost: $389

Maui

Airline: WestJet

When: January 12 to 19

Cost: $329

Kailua-Kona

Airline: Air Canada

When: January 21 to 28

Cost: $393

San Francisco

Airline: Flair/Frontier

When: January 25 to 31

Cost: $206

Las Vegas

Airline: Lynx

When: January 15 to 22

Cost: $133

Palm Springs

Airline: WestJet/Air Canada

When: January 22 to 31

Cost: $335

Houston

Airline: WestJet

When: January 18 to 27

Cost: $292

Tampa

Airline: American

When: January 20 to 28

Cost: $353

Orlando

Airline: Lynx

When: January 20 to 26

Cost: $314

Miami

Airline: American

When: January 18 to 24

Cost: $382

Albuquerque

Airline: Delta

When: January 18 to 24

Cost: $361

Nassau

Airline: United

When: January 11 to 17

Cost: $355

Cancun

Airline: Flair

When: January 14 to 21

Cost: $277

Phoenix

Airline: Lynx

When: January 20 to 27

Cost: $136

El Paso

Airline: American

When: January 25 to February 2

Cost: $369

How to book these flight deals

Go to Google Flights. Enter Calgary (YYC) in the “Explore” tab. Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. We went with a week-long trip in January.

When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.

Safe travels!