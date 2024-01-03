18 cheap roundtrip flights to warm spots from Calgary for under $400 this January
We all need a little getaway sometimes, and luckily, there are some roundtrip flights to stunning sunny destinations from Calgary for cheap this January.
As we recover from the holiday expenses, the lower the cost of a flight, the better. We have rounded up 18 spots Calgarians can escape to as the winter months settle in and we kick off the first month of 2024.
It never hurts to book a last-minute trip to escape the cold and do some exploring, right?
Los Angeles
Airline: Lynx
When: January 18 to 25
Cost: $158
Austin
Airline: American
When: January 25 to February 2
Cost: $330
Puerto Vallarta
Airline: Flair
When: January 19 to 26
Cost: $289
Honolulu
Airline: Air Canada
When: January 22 to 31
Cost: $389
Maui
Airline: WestJet
When: January 12 to 19
Cost: $329
Kailua-Kona
Airline: Air Canada
When: January 21 to 28
Cost: $393
San Francisco
Airline: Flair/Frontier
When: January 25 to 31
Cost: $206
Las Vegas
Airline: Lynx
When: January 15 to 22
Cost: $133
Palm Springs
Airline: WestJet/Air Canada
When: January 22 to 31
Cost: $335
Houston
Airline: WestJet
When: January 18 to 27
Cost: $292
Tampa
Airline: American
When: January 20 to 28
Cost: $353
Orlando
Airline: Lynx
When: January 20 to 26
Cost: $314
Miami
Airline: American
When: January 18 to 24
Cost: $382
Albuquerque
Airline: Delta
When: January 18 to 24
Cost: $361
Nassau
Airline: United
When: January 11 to 17
Cost: $355
Cancun
Airline: Flair
When: January 14 to 21
Cost: $277
Phoenix
Airline: Lynx
When: January 20 to 27
Cost: $136
El Paso
Airline: American
When: January 25 to February 2
Cost: $369
How to book these flight deals
- Go to Google Flights.
- Enter Calgary (YYC) in the “Explore” tab.
- Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. We went with a week-long trip in January.
When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.
Safe travels!