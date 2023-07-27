We tried BC's new walkable wine loop and the results were buzzworthy (PHOTOS)

A new wine and spirits cooperative has launched in BC, allowing you to walk and sip your way through the wineries and a distillery in the Naramata Bench.

The Aikins Loop Wine & Spirits Cooperative is a collective of five businesses — four wineries and a distillery — all within a 1.5-kilometre loop and lets you enjoy some of the best reds, rosés and whites, fruit wines, ciders and locally made whisky and gin.

The best part is you can start anywhere and walk your way through them all!

Elephant Island Winery is located in the middle of a cherry orchard and has gorgeous tasting areas, both inside and outside. The winery was actually designed by one of Canada’s first female architects, Catherine Chard Wisnicki. You can taste delicious ciders from the Naramata Cider Co., reds and whites and, of course, fruit wines — including one of our favourites, Blackberry. According to Elephant Island, “think cinnamon brushed strawberries + blackberries, fresh off the tree plums wrapped in a tangy clean finish.”

This spot is just a two-minute walk from Elephant Island and is a four-generation family-run winery. The Hardman family behind Deep Roots has been farming on the land for more than 100 years. There is a gorgeous tasting space with some local Naramata goodies to pick up while shopping for wine. One of our favourite wines from Deep Roots was the highly rated Gamay.

A three-minute walk from Deep Roots and you will arrive at JoieFarms — a fruit-forward winery, featuring award-winning wines. The celebrated “A Noble Blend,” is the number one white wine in BC, with an eye on earning the national title. The tasting room is open seven days a week — and if you stop by this summer, the Rosé Slushie is a must-try.

Just a stone’s throw from JoieFarms, you’ll find the rugged Van Westen Vineyards. The tasting room is called The Shed — and for good reason. It has a down-to-earth vibe as the tastings take place in a working winery, with the opportunity to see the action and watch the winemaker at work. If you visit this summer, you’ll be able to try the 2023 Lieutenant Governor’s Platinum award-winning wine, Viscous — a delicious riesling.

When you’re ready for something a little harder, head up the road to Legend Distilling, which is a small, family-run business that creates tasty handmade spirits. The distillery is actually housed in an old doctor’s office and offers up incredible views from the patio. You can enjoy premium whisky, vodka, gin, and liqueur inspired by the legends of the Okanagan. And this summer, it is also offering a couple of slushies — including a Gin and Tonic Slushie.

When you do Aikins Loop, there is a handy map to guide the way.