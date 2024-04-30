Man charged in connection with White Rock promenade stabbing

A man who was arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing along the White Rock promenade is now facing charges in connection with an earlier stabbing last week that left the victim injured.

Surrey resident Dimitri Nelson Hyacinth, 28, was arrested on April 29 in connection with the April 23 stabbing that left Kulwinder Singh Sohi dead. No murder charge has been laid yet.

But on Tuesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said enough progress has been made in the investigation to charge Hyacinth with aggravated assault over the stabbing of Jatinder Singh on April 21.

Both violent incidents occurred near the White Rock pier, and police’s description of the suspect in both cases was similar.

“This is a dynamic and ongoing case. The investigation into the homicide of Mr. Sohi remains active,” says Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. “We’re thankful for the collaborative work being done by the IHIT investigators along with the White Rock RCMP.”

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police are asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].