Vancouver, it’s time to treat yourself to an intriguing new tea service. H Tasting Lounge (located inside the Westin Bayshore) is launching its Let Them Eat Cake afternoon tea offering this weekend.

Folks can book reservations for the weekend tea service, inspired by Victorian refinement and France’s “La Belle Époque” period, starting October 2.

After that date, this service will be offered every Saturday and Sunday. It features loose-leaf teas, including a new Bayshore Breakfast Signature Blend from O-Five Rare Tea, and of course, some delectable bites.

When it comes to eats, there will be Bayshore Honey, Lavender & White Chocolate Scones up for grabs, which are served with housemade clotted cream.

Other menu highlights include an “Eton Mess” Cheesecake with raspberry meringue, Chantilly cream, mini blinis with smoked Pacific Sockeye salmon and Northern Divine caviar, and finger sandwiches, to name a few.

This experience is $65 per person. Be sure to make your reso and indulge when you can!

H Tasting Lounge

Address: Westin Bayshore – 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-691-6962

