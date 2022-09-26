FoodRestaurants & BarsDessertsCoffee & TeaFood EventsFood News

H Tasting Lounge to launch new Victorian-inspired afternoon tea service

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Sep 26 2022, 11:39 pm
H Tasting Lounge to launch new Victorian-inspired afternoon tea service
H Tasting Lounge

Vancouver, it’s time to treat yourself to an intriguing new tea service. H Tasting Lounge (located inside the Westin Bayshore) is launching its Let Them Eat Cake afternoon tea offering this weekend.

Folks can book reservations for the weekend tea service, inspired by Victorian refinement and France’s “La Belle Époque” period, starting October 2.

After that date, this service will be offered every Saturday and Sunday. It features loose-leaf teas, including a new Bayshore Breakfast Signature Blend from O-Five Rare Tea, and of course, some delectable bites.

When it comes to eats, there will be Bayshore Honey, Lavender & White Chocolate Scones up for grabs, which are served with housemade clotted cream.

H Tasting Lounge

H Tasting Lounge

Other menu highlights include an “Eton Mess” Cheesecake with raspberry meringue, Chantilly cream, mini blinis with smoked Pacific Sockeye salmon and Northern Divine caviar, and finger sandwiches, to name a few.

This experience is $65 per person. Be sure to make your reso and indulge when you can!

H Tasting Lounge

Address: Westin Bayshore – 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-691-6962

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Desserts
+ Coffee & Tea
+ Food Events
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.