If you’re in the mood to make over your home, we’ve got some great news for you. There are tons of stylish, aesthetic finds on Amazon Canada that you can nab right this very second. Read on to find out which ones made our wish list.

Perfect for iced bevvies, these glasses are also heat-resistant, which means you can use ’em all year round for your favourite sippables. They’re also dishwasher-safe, which is a bonus.

Available on Amazon Canada for $18.05. Also available in two other styles.

These wide-mouth storage containers are perfect for stashing your dry goods (think coffee, flour, and the like). Reviewers like that the silicone seal keeps things inside fresh until the last crumb, so mould and moisture won’t get a chance to ruin your supplies.

Available in a three-piece set on Amazon Canada for $53.99. Clip the coupon to get $5 off. Also available in five other styles.

Ditch the boring store containers and swap ’em for a stylish set that won’t harsh your carefully curated aesthetic. These even have handy pour spouts so you can easily control how much oil or vinegar you’re using! The set also comes with a funnel for easy filling and 38 pre-made labels so you can keep track of what’s inside.

Available in a set of two on Amazon Canada for $29.99+ (originally $36.85+). Also available in two other colours, two sizes, and bigger sets.

It’ll conceal less-than-chic tissue boxes and give your bathroom a mini makeover in the process! There’s also a hidden elastic underneath that’ll keep those pesky boxes locked in place, so they won’t shift around when you decide to reorganize.

Available on Amazon Canada for $22.99.

They’re absorbent, quick-drying, and only get softer with every wash. That, and they’re probably way more stylish than the stained set you’re currently using (sorry!).

Available in a set of four on Amazon Canada for $29.99. Also available in several other colours and packs.

Wrapped in buttery-soft velvet, it’s an easy way to dress up your bedding sitch or give your boring couch a chic little makeover. Reviewers say it’s the perfect blend of squishy and supportive, too!

Available on Amazon Canada for $23.99+. Also available in several other colours and two sizes.

Even though it’s technically a “vase,” that doesn’t mean you couldn’t use this bodacious little canister to hold your office supplies, kitchen utensils, or other bits and bobs you’ve got lying around the house.

Available on Amazon Canada for $21.99+ (originally $40). Available in two styles and several colours.

Reviewers say it’s surprisingly bright for its size while being small enough to tuck just about anywhere (including your crowded nightstand). It comes with a lightbulb, but you can always switch it out for a smart bulb if you wanna go more high-tech.

Available on Amazon Canada for $54.99+. Also available in seven other colours.

Retractable, refillable, and ultra-smooth on paper, this set will convince you to ditch your mismatched collection of writing implements immediately. Reviewers love the fine tips and buttery-soft coating, too.

Available in a set of six on Amazon Canada for $12.89.

Even though each one is different, they’re all colour-coordinated, so you can mix ’em, match ’em, hang them together, or split them up, giving you total artistic control over your wall decor. Just keep in mind they don’t come with frames, so make sure to pick some up (though they do come with adhesive dots!).

Available in a set of 12 on Amazon Canada for $19.99. Also available in several other styles and colours.

You’ll get six bowls (each in a different size and with its own corresponding lid), so you can go from mixing up tasty eats to storing them safely for another day. Reviewers say the lids are airtight and love that the set’s fully dishwasher-safe, too, making clean-up a total breeze. The set also comes with serving and measuring spoons.

Available in a set of six on Amazon Canada for $35.99+. Clip the coupon to get $8 off. Also available in three other colours.

Made entirely of cotton (and with zippered closures and corner ties), this duvet set might actually make you excited to snooze. According to reviewers, it’s soft straight outta the package, so you won’t have to launder it dozens of times to break it in. The queen-sized set comes with a cover and two pillowcases.

Available in a queen size on Amazon Canada for $54.99 (originally $59.99). Clip the coupon to get $5 off. Available in sizes twin—California king and in 30 other colours.

Keep your bling untangled and in one place — at last. The dish is deep enough to keep things from rolling off, and you can easily sling your rings onto the cactus branches so they’re within reach when you’re in a rush.

Available on Amazon Canada for $26.98. Also available in two other styles.

Swapping out branded soap and lotion dispensers for these sleek versions is a quick and easy way to upgrade your vanity set-up (and it doesn’t hurt that reviewers love the included labels, so you can use them for any lotions and potions you’re looking to decant).

Available on Amazon Canada for $39.70. Clip the coupon to get $2 off. Also available in three other styles.

Kiss clutter goodbye, because this countertop organizer is spacious enough for all your odds and ends (and is stackable to boot!). Thanks to its handles, you’ll be able to move it around with ease.

Available on Amazon Canada for $29.99+. Available in two colours and two sizes.

Made of soft rubber, it’ll keep you from slipping and sliding around the tub when you’re just trying to get clean. Thanks to suction cup backing, it won’t skid around, no matter how much you lather up.

Available on Amazon Canada for $19.99 (originally $22.99). Clip the coupon to get $2 off.

If de-puffing action is the name of the game, then this pair of stainless steel wands is for you. Unlike other face rollers that’ll let you only tackle one spot at a time, you can use both wands in tandem to do a full facial treatment (and in less time, too). Just make sure you keep ’em in the fridge or freezer to max out their cooling bennies.

Available on Amazon Canada for $29.99 (originally $34.99).

Your eyes deserve care, and these patches deliver. They’ll help reduce puffiness, dark circles, and dryness in just a few minutes — but I bet you’ll be tempted to snap a cute selfie while you’re wearing them.

Available in a pack of six pairs on Amazon Canada for $18.95. Also available in larger packs and two other formulas.

Ditch the bottles (and the icky additives) and treat your locks to some seriously hydrating action. The blend of rice water, bamboo extract, aloe, and cocoa and shea butters will leave your locks soft but won’t weigh down your look — perfect for us greasy-haired peeps. Reviewers say it not only lathers up better than other formulas but also supports new growth.

Available on Amazon Canada for $25. Available in four scents.

Reviewers like a lot about this case, namely that it’s gorgeous and nabs them tons of compliments while being light as a feather and not adding any extra bulk to their device. The irregular shape also makes it way easier to grip than a traditional sleek version.

Available on Amazon Canada for $13.99. Clip the coupon to get $1 off. Available in several colours and for iPhones 11-15 Pro Max.

Resistant to rain, dust, and just about any other environmental factors, every piece of tech you store inside this pouch will be safe until you’re ready to use it again. It’s big enough to fit 10 kilos of stuff and has 11 compartments, so you can keep everything organized.

Available on Amazon Canada for $69. Available in four colours.

In addition to that satisfying “clickety-clack” you’ll hear whenever you type, this lil’ gadget has customizable emoji keys, an impressive battery life, and can be connected to three different devices, so you won’t have to do any fancy tech finagling when you wanna switch from one computer to another.

Available on Amazon Canada for $109.98+. Available in five colours and in combo packs.