15 must-haves you need to bring along on your next road trip

We hope you love our recommendations, some of which may have been sent as samples. All were independently selected by our editorial staff. Daily Hive may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

Road trips are perfect for every time of year, which is great news if you’re planning on hitting the road in search of changing fall colours.

Read on for the best road trip essentials to bring along on your next adventure.

1. A car seat organizer because let’s be honest, you’ve probably got a ton of stuff rattling around back there.

It has nine pockets, including a transparent one so any backseat passengers can still watch their shows on a tablet.

Reviewers also like that it’s easy to install (and that it holds pretty much anything).

Get a pair from Amazon Canada for $24.29+ (originally $34.99). Available in two colours and as a single.

2. Or a tablet holder if you need a dedicated spot for your favourite gadget.

You can swing it forward or back for optimal viewing, and it’ll snap right onto your headrest (which means no fiddling with tools or fasteners).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $26.99 (originally $35.99). Clip the coupon for an extra $2 off.

3. A waterproof trash can you can slip right over your headrest.

Thanks to its nifty side pockets, you can use it to store essentials like tissues, napkins, wipes, or anything else you wanna tote around.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.14+. Available in three colours.

4. A window shade if boiling alive in the car during late summer heat sounds like an actual nightmare.

It has a universal fit, which means you won’t need to guess if it’ll work on your ride.

Get a pack of two from Amazon Canada for $26.65. Use code OLX6QEQC to get 40% off.

5. A 2-in-1 emergency escape tool that’ll give you a little peace of mind while you’re travelling.

One side will let you snip through a seatbelt, while the other has a hardened metal tip for busting windows.

Get a pack of two from Amazon Canada for $13.99+. Available in three colours and in packs of four.

6. Or a roadside emergency kit that comes with 104 pieces to keep you safe on all your adventures.

You’ll get everything from jumper cables and ice scrapers to bandages and alcohol pads.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $79.99. Available in five styles. Clip the coupon for $4 off.

7. A pair of seat gap fillers if you’re tired of your sunnies falling into the chasm every day.

These’ll not only give you a home for your ~things~, but at the push of a button, you can light them up (making finding stuff in the dark a heckuva lot easier).

They also have a pair of USB charging ports built right in, so you can juice up your tech when you’re on the go.

Get them from Amazon Canada for $59.98+. Available in two colours.

8. An inflatable mattress kit that’s designed to perfectly in your backseat.

It’s great for car camping or just as an additional chill-out spot when you’re parked (and it even comes with an air pump for easy setup).

It also comes with an inflatable headboard, two inflatable pillows, and an inflatable gap filler.

Get the seven-piece kit from Canadian Tire for $69.99.

9. A set of backseat bingo cards if you’re tired of hearing “Are we there yet?” every five minutes.

They’re reusable, which means once you’re done having your fun, you can stash ’em away for the next ride.

Get a set of four cards from Amazon Canada for $31.85+. Available in four colours.

10. A memory foam wedge pillow that’ll help stave off numb bum.

Reviewers say it not only makes things much comfier (duh!) but also helps relieve pain, which is just a bonus IMO.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $39.99.

11. A car phone mount that’ll lock your gadget in place (even if the road gets bumpy).

According to reviewers, its gripping power is unmatched, so it won’t detach when you’re trying to follow the GPS.

It also comes with an interchangeable base so you can mount it to your car vent instead.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $28.95 (originally $35.99). Available in two styles.

12. A bottle of bug repellant that’ll actually hydrate your skin every time you spritz it on.

It’s DEET-free, but chock-full of good-for-skin oils (like hemp and jojoba), with a light, zesty scent you actually won’t mind smelling.

Did I mention it’s all-natural, too?

Get it from The Detox Market for $32.

13. A blackout eye mask in case someone wants to get a little shut-eye during the drive.

Reviewers are especially fond of the adjustable nose piece that keeps errant rays from peeking in.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $14.99. Available in two colours.

14. A quick-drying microfibre towel so you won’t have to haul around soggy linens after an impromptu swim.

It also comes with a lightweight travel case with a carabiner so you can attach it to your car organizer and keep it from getting lost.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $13.99+. Available in 12 colours and six sizes.

15. And lastly, a pair of headrest hooks for all your odds and ends.

They’re strong enough to hold full grocery bags, so things won’t rattle around (or — worst of all — explode all over) your backseat.

Get them from Amazon Canada for $10.22+. Available in three colours.

